Three men remanded in custody over €15,000 sheep theft in Dhekelia bases area

Three men accused of stealing €15,000 worth of sheep have been remanded in custody until 2 June following their appearance at Dhekelia Sovereign Base Areas Court.

The men face 13 criminal charges relating to animal theft allegedly committed between 30 April and 1 May within the UK Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus. They were arrested on 10 May in the Xylophagou area whilst allegedly attempting to steal livestock in the early hours.

Bases authorities have linked all three suspects to similar cases within the Republic of Cyprus.

Sovereign Base Areas Police Superintendent Dinos Petrou described livestock theft as a persistent problem in rural areas, citing the animals’ monetary value and thieves’ ability to operate undetected under cover of darkness.

“Historically, livestock is seen as an easy target. Firstly, they can be sold for quite a large sum of money and secondly, would-be thieves are able to move around undetected under the cover of darkness, when there are very few people around,” Petrou said.

He noted that farmers have increasingly installed CCTV systems and enhanced security measures to deter criminal activity.

Police are developing a more comprehensive approach to tackling rural theft through cooperation with stakeholders and community networks, with the Neighbourhood Policing unit leading the initiative, the bases said.

Petrou acknowledged the Hunters Association’s role in the recent arrests, describing a collaborative relationship with hunters and Cyprus Police in pursuing perpetrators.

“We take this very seriously as farmers rely on their livestock to make a living and we will not tolerate it,” he said.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court again within two weeks to face the charges.

