Thousands of children benefit from safer and healthier journeys during Walk to School Week

School Streets in Haringey are revolutionising journeys for thousands of children during Walk to School Week.

walk to school week

The council has successfully launched a total of 34 School Streets in Haringey with 16,000 children now benefitting at 42 educational establishments.

Part of the council’s ambitious Streets for People programme, the zones encourage more children to travel to and from school on foot, bike or scooter in a safe, fun and active way, cutting air pollution and creating a more pleasant environment at the school gates.

The council has sent fun-packed kits to all primary schools in Haringey to ensure our youngest children have an engaging and interactive five days during Walk to School Week.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport joined teachers and pupils at St Mary’s School on Monday (May 19) to mark Walk to School Week.

Cllr Hakata said:

“Walk to School Week is a fantastic way for children to experience active travel and I’d encourage families to take part by walking, wheeling or cycling to school.

“It’s great to see that so many school journeys are being transformed by our School Streets programme and the high level of parent and teacher support.

“School Streets both reduce road danger and incentivise healthier ways to get to school.”

Only people walking, cycling and wheeling, and those with vehicle exemption permits, are eligible to enter the zone while the School Street is in operation.

The council recently consulted on 12 proposed schemes covering 16 schools across the borough during drop-off and pick-up times.