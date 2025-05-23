Theatre reviews

Corn 🌽 corn 🌽 everywhere!



For so long (since March 1943 in fact) the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!has been the go-to for musical theatre lovers when thinking about the American farming community. It is a gem and a classic. I have now discovered an alternative twenty first century version. Shucked (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), an award-winning show, direct from Broadway and a US tour, has landed in the verdant royal park (for 5 weeks only) and is kicking up a storm in the corniest ways imaginable. Yes blasmada, this is one of those shows that will make you cry, laugh or both and have you simultaneously cringing as you can’t help laughing at the corniest jokes in town right now. Dad jokes, corn flake box jokes (sorry), country folk jokes and enough corn to feed the whole of Cob County (see what I mean).

Robert Horn’s book is actually set in Cob County in the American South and features Maizy (truthfully) and Beau (not quite sure what happened there) who are getting hitched. A disaster befalls their hometown; the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town desperately needs answers and so the adventure begins. As the publicity says it is corn-fed and corn-bred and only the Yankee Doodle Dandies could get away with this. The set, designed by Scott Pask, dominated by a huge, exposed barn placed at an angle, wonky even, is like a cross between The Waltons and the Beverly Hillbillies and the characters that emerge from it have similar fun and quirky personalities that immediately endear them to the audience. They begin with a bang and don’t look back, the pace is unrelenting, as a result the husk of a plot plays second fiddle to cobbing(slap your bottom) entertainment.

The songs by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally create a rhythmical yeehaw atmosphere with a range of numbers that, though not melodically memorable, do a fantastic job in evoking the appropriate atmosphere for the moment, giddying it up when needed blended with the more plaintive numbers like those clippity cloppity lonesome ballads, all of which are handsomely lit by JaphyWeideman. There are two narrators- Storyteller 1 and 2 – who try and keep us rooted in the corn fields but in truth most of the enthusiastic audience were having so much fun lapping up the corny humour and Sarah O’Gleby’schoreography which is barn, country and line dancing in a cracking mash up and when they dance on whisky barrels we all wanted to don our dungarees and join in.

Usually with material like this I wince and cringe a lot, but Jack O’Brien’s production is so unapologetic and tongue in cheek (deliberately or not) that I succumbed, sat back and relished its feel-good craziness. The cast are an ebullient bunch who seem to be having a ball so that even when they crack crass jokes, of which there are many along with copious corn ones, we get sucked by their energy and effervescence. June may be busting out all over in Oklahoma but in Cob County their corninessis never ending.

Shucked – www.openairtheatre.com í

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

The ‘Loaf’ lives!

Kyriacou Cromertiou ditches the plot and embraces the music…

Meat Loaf died in January 2022. Five years earlier in 2017, Bat Out of Hell – The Musical (Peacock Theatre), premiered at the London Coliseum. It was a big, bold and brash affair that grabbed you by the cojones, shook you up, down and around and never let go. Last night an adapted touring version hit London once more and although the overall impact is less the music of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinmanremain the beating heart of a show that has plenty going for it. The storyline follows the plight of the “lost boys” who are caught up in a mess by a megalomaniac and corrupt power freak. The “boys” leader, a forever-young Strat (no nothing like Peter Pan) falls in love with Raven, the daughter of said nasty dude at which point all hell (I know!) breaks loose. Apparently the story also explores “themes of freedom, love and the challenges of navigating a dystopian world.” I’m afraid most of that passed me by.

Jay Scheib’s production is much more about showcasing the songs, which after all is why most of us are there, and they are rock ‘n roll dynamite. The title song sounds like it emanates from hell, but my favourite is still Dead Ringer for Love. And though it is easy to imagine Meat Loaf roaring like a dark maned lion singing it, this young, energetic cast, led by Glenn Adamson (Strat) and Katie Tonkinson(Raven) belt out the numbers with passion and gusto. Tonkinson has the classic look of a ‘Goth’ (that’s Gothic to you and I) and she is also the most developed and emotionally real character in the show. Sharon Sexton (Sloane) and Rob Fowler (Falco), parents of Raven, also impress but are prone to hamming it up occasionally.

The eight-piece live band rock. A tumult of sound that is unrelenting in its volume and quality. They deserve as much credit as any of the performers on stage. Because the show starts at a breakneck pace and barely slows down, added to which there are live videos and the inevitable motorbike or two, the softer moments get lost in the voluminous melee. The handheld microphones add to the rock and roll concert effect but because they are usedthroughout they did impede some of the action. Bedrooms with microphones feels like one faux pas too far. But the show’s heart is in the right place and if you allow the plot to do its own thing you’ll have a rocking time. Yep, rock and roll is alive and well in Holborn.

Bat Out of Hell (until 7 June, then touring) – www.sadlerswells.com

Photo credit: Chris Davis Studio