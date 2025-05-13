Theatre Review

Oh lovers it’s a wild world

Yeehaw! Sean Holmes’s production of Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare’s Globe) gets the season off to a rip-roaring start. Verona is now cowboy country and instead of knee breeches and beautiful dresses in rich fabrics the two lovers have a more Bonnie and Clyde look, and all around them there are stetsons and pretty petticoats. Thankfully they don’t have Wild West accents as that would have been a step too far. Despite this being a tragedy, the show brings a smile to the face and the live musical accompaniment featuring Polly Bolton on the banjo, mandolin and autoharp create a terrific atmosphere which goes up a couple of notches with exuberant line dancing at the Capulet’s ball, during which we were half expecting an appearance by Clint Eastwood with a snippet of Ennio Morricone’s unforgettable music being played. That whistle has gone down in film score history.

The young ebullient cast are a winning bunch led by Lola Shalam’s feisty Juliet, a gal of her time and place, smitten but certainly not subservient, and Rawaed Asde as a boyish and playful Romeo whose topsy turvy hormones make him bounce with alacrity and sexual desire. In the comedy stakes, two particular characters battle to steal the comic limelight, beginning with Michael Elcock’s Mercutio. Although his over the top camp act does begin to grate – that affected voice can be tiresome when overplayed – he is still a scream moving around manically as though under the influence of energy drinks or something far less legal. Similarly, Jamie-Rose Monk’s Nurse is a hoot in her own right but when in tandem with Asde, they take the biscuit, a real cookie couple.

And just when you’re thinking that Holmes will rein it in and bring us back to something more akin to the Bard and the original, he chucks in a balcony scene that had this audience in stitches, so much so that my companion slipped off her very comfy cushion. This craziness – Juliet ends up in the audience – which always pleases the Globe Groundlings – is in complete contrast to the gruesome ending, which is a timely reminder, in this world of war and death, that dying is horrid, even if these deaths have more in common with a resurrection (don’t want to spoil this surprise). This is a Romeo and Juliet brimful with creativity and fun but always mindful of that inevitable gory ending. Just like life in the Wild West. A big yeehaw from me!

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton