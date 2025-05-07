Theatre review

Taping old Father Time

Certain plays stay with you. Meet Krapp, a man in his late sixties. Every year, on his birthday, he records a what has happened, or not, during the last year. He does all this on a tape, a new tape in fact (many of you will not know or have seen a tape). Now having reached the ripe old age of 69, he listens back to a tape he recorded three decades earlier.

The opening scene of Samuel Beckett’s darkly humorous play, Krapp’s Last Tape (Barbican) has Krapp seated, silent, at a long desk spotlighted in muted light. Twice he fumbles to open a drawer, each time taking out a banana which he eats, carefully peeling down the skin – laughter from the audience. He continues on woefully, slumped and slow. We know he is contemplating his life on this birthday – miserable, inward looking, shuffling around. The mood is set.

The replays from the tape made on his 39th birthday, include recorded reflections of a recent romance. He becomes quietly animated with exclamations, muffled laughter and disbelief at this “other” self of many years ago. A phrase of aching tenderness captures his attention, a moment of poignant intimacy, exposing the play’s themes: memory, loneliness, and lost love. Stephen Rea captures the introspective narrative and sharp wit with a beautifully crafted performance.

The production is suffused with quiet humour and melancholy, Rea expressing Krapp’s dishevelled, wandering mind with sly, muted expressiveness, lit in dramatic focus, the rest charcoal black. There is a severity and intensity to reflect the character’s creeping melancholia. The performance is perfectly paced and directed by Vicky Featherstone, pitched for a resolutely meditative experience. A very affecting piece of theatre, one that resonates, deep and silent, to be revisited and reflected upon. That reflection which comes to us all on our own journey of self-discovery and inevitable march of time. Wonderful.