Theatre Review

Literary behemoth and bigot

At last the adults are in town. After several recent West End theatre visits watching shows that entertain (or not) but do little else, we have a production that simmers with passion and pithiness, has an intensity that keeps you rapt, and a pulsating central performance which gets under the skin and right into the sinewy complexities of a world-renowned author. The one who wrote the likes of Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Considered by many to be “one of the greatest storytellers for children of the 20th century”, his controversial personal and political views have been the cause of many heated debates. Mark Rosenblatt’s brilliant debut play, Giant (Harold Pinter Theatre) gives us a fearless exposé, warts, scabs and all of Roald Dahl. It is both excoriating and very funny, one that triggered the woman next to me to say she will no longer allow her children to read his books. Quite how you enforce that is a mystery to me.

Mention the word antisemitism today and the war of words that follows, strident, entrenched views on both sides, it is a subject matter that has all the ingredients for tendentious drama. Except that this is fact not fiction. Dahl’s strong, unexpunged antisemitic views, the history leading up to the creation of Israel, the plight of the Palestinians, and much more, are vehemently expressed and God forbid those who think differently. John Lithgow plays Dahl like Dickens had imagined Scrooge but in reverse. He begins as an old boy charmer who any child would want as their grandad and ends by becoming a scowling ogre, ready to cut down those who challenge his thinking. Rosenblatt sets the play in 1983, a time when there was a lot going on in Dahl’s personal and professional life and he had just written an extremely prejudiced review of a book about the Israeli bombing of Lebanon. Being his agent or publisher must have been a nightmare and so to try and ameliorate this outburst, two unlucky sods are sent to try and calm the storm and get an apology. British publisher Tom (Maschler), a striking portrayal by Elliot Levey and Jessie (Stone), from the American publishing side, an assertive and strident Aya Cash, have little chance against a man whose unrelenting garrulous behaviour would drive anybody to desist, and she especially becomes the victim of Dahl’s malevolence.

Captivating and brilliant that Lithgow is, it is the script that takes star billing. Suspenseful, intellectually challenging and even in the humorous moments, which are plentiful, makes one feel uncomfortable leaving with you with an overriding feeling of unpleasantness and a lot to reflect on with questions that are planted like landmines to explode regardless of the answer as right and wrong are a misnomer in this setting. Such as the day to day “Would you buy an Israeli avocado, or is it antisemitic not to”? and the far more incendiary “Are you Jewish”? Dahl snarling at Stone. Dahl also rails against a plethora of other pet hates, mainly publishers and censorship. Nicholas Hytner’s skilled direction is subtle, thoughtful and underplayed when needed in among the more punchy and provocative stuff. When Dahl created the BFG (Big Friendly Giant) maybe it was his way of devising the antithesis of who he really was, using fiction to hide the monster within. In every aspect, a gargantuan drama. Do not miss it and be prepared to be positively provoked.

Giant – www.haroldpintertheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Johan Persson