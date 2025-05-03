Theatre Review

Being Black in a White world

Dave Harris’s Tambo & Bones (Stratford East) is one of those shows that fascinate, delight, perplex, grab you, lose you, ends up leaving more questions than answers but also clearly demonstrates why theatre is such a force for far more than mere entertainment. The show focuses on two characters in a minstrel show. Also know as ‘minstrelsy’, the minstrel show was developed in the United States in the early 19th century, performed by white actors wearing “blackface” make up, portraying a range of very negative racial stereotypes of African Americans. In this country the BBC Black and White Minstrel Show ran from 1958-1978 doing pretty much the same thing, going on to become a successful stage show in the UK, then touring Australia and New Zealand. So it has history! As a Black British man, born and bred here, I left all that nonsense well behind me long ago.

Tambo (Clifford Samuel) and Bones (Daniel Ward) are the two trapped in this minstrel show and planning their escape. Harris sets it up in three parts, what was, what is now and what may come or in the publicity blurb, “a play about racism set in the past, present and future” which is straightforward enough. Initially I struggled to grasp the concept as Samual and Ward, two brilliant and compelling performers, go through a repertoire of performance styles bringing out the absurdity and abject stupidity of the genre. At that point I was greatly entertained but confused. The point of two Black men ridiculing white men pretending to be them is amusing but is not saying anything new about racism even if the vehicle for making that point is great fun.

Director Matthew Xia has made the decision to not just allow the audience to react to the performance but also become part of how they are emotionally responding to the impact of the performance. For example when the constant references to “niggers” are made, the discomfort in what was a very mixed audience, was strange as it is not only realistic language in terms of the show but also used quite freely on the streets of our big cities. Not right or wrong but real. Meanwhile Tambo becomes fed up and tired with the madness while Bones is willing to do whatever his White masters want as long as there is a tasty monetary reward.

And so the show goes on, they become hip hop artists and in section three they have not only come full circle and now becomes the masters instigating a genocide of their own against White folk using robots but in using machines rather than humans it dehumanises them and those who have previously been portraying them. Those robots, played by Dru Cripps and Jaron Lammens, are spellbinding and soon after the show suddenly ends leaving the audience in a state of flux. Is there more or have we reached the end? It really is a bemusing experience open to interpretation, which is both its strength and weakness.

If you go with an open mind this could end up being your theatrical highlight of the year. For me, and the simple and deliberately tarnished set design by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTX, plays a pivotal role in conveying the overall artificiality, it left me betwixt and between a thrilling rollercoaster ride which comes to a shuddering halt with bits in between that delight and befuddle in equal measure. That said it will definitely challenge, educate and entertain you.

Tambo & Bones – www.stratfordeast.com