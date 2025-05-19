The Waltham Cross underpasses have been completely transformed with striking new murals by MurWalls and local artists Customised Unique.

Each tunnel now tells a different story: the town’s history, its Olympic legacy and the newly improved park and sports spaces.

It is part of the wider regeneration of Waltham Cross, making the area more welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.

More details here: www.broxbourne.gov.uk/Regeneration