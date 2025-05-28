The story of the Cypriot Wine Festival and Business Expo | Promoting Cyprus since 1982

Who we are

Since the very beginning, we have had the best for Cyprus and the Cypriot diaspora at our core. Our actions are and always will be for the interest of Cyprus and its people.

It is second nature for us to promote ‘Cypriotness’ as we live and breathe it day in day out. Geographically, Cyprus is in itself an area of outstanding beauty; almost any district, town and village has its own charming aesthetic. The island also produces products of outstanding quality and it is our mission to ensure that it is seen by the rest of the world. We do our utmost to educate all in the field to consider themselves ambassadors of Cyprus, wherever they may be! Our aim is to push the field of ‘Cypriology’ and realign Cyprus’ rightful place on the gastronomical map, as well as understanding the sensitive cultural landscape.

Understanding the importance of this progression, but ultimately never giving up the cultural traditions that have made us who we are as a people.

Background

The festival was born out of the necessity of the Cypriot community in London to be able to share a piece of the motherland with their fellow Cypriots and as a way of sharing their culture with the communities of London. Known then as the Great Bazaar, held in the car park of the Cypriot Community Centre, Wood Green, somewhat resembling the market places of Cyprus. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of this event grew, with more and more companies participating, providing a greater variety representing the diversity of Cypriot businesses of the times.

The Great Bazaar expanded into the building of the Cypriot Community Centre, slowly developing with the industry and professions of the community and eventually outgrew the centre. The pioneering spirit of the committee made the bold decision to relocate the event to the monumental Alexandra Palace.

Firmly established at Alexandra Palace’s West Hall, the event became a favourite with British Cypriots nationwide and developed with the demands of the community moving into the field of entertainment. It began forging a new identity, as the community prospered, so too did the event, combining business acumen with live entertainment. Performers from Cyprus and Greece began to entertain audiences creating a duality of purpose, daytime became an exhibition and the evenings morphed into a concert.

With links to Cyprus growing, more and more wine and associated products were produced and imported on a large scale and British Cypriot companies grew, many becoming household names.

As the event grew, so did the popularity of the performing artists, drawing much attention both in London and the wider Cypriot communities of the UK, but also on the international stage.

The event grew from strength to strength, even outgrowing the West Hall. In 2002, we hosted Michalis Violaris and Dimitris Fanis and the security of Alexandra Palace had to shut the box office for health and safety because the crowd exited the amount allowed. As a result, we had no choice but to move to the Great Hall in 2003, with bigger crowd capacity.

The Great Hall of Alexandra Palace hosted a list of top singers: Pantelis Thalassinos in 2003, Constantia 2004, Zig Zag 2005, Glykeria & 4Tune 2006, Evi Kapatai 2007, Sarbel in 2008 (box office shut), Stelios Dionysiou in 2009, Glykeria and Sarbel in 2010, Evi Kapatai and Stavros Konstantinou in 2011, Keti Garbi in 2012, Eurovision winner Helena Paparizou in 2013, Despina Vandi in 2014, Anna Vissi in 2015 with the final act at Alexandra Palace being the legendary maestro George Dalaras in 2016!

Demand from the exhibitors grew and outdoor space became a desired element, but with changing legislation limiting further development, the Cyprus Wine Festival and Business Exhibition began to look for a new home.

The new home had to be a place the community felt a connection to, something still accessible with equal indoor and outdoor spaces. Having researched many locations in and around the fringes of London, it became evident that there was only one option that possessed all of those qualities and that would be the old Pickets Lock, now known as the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

This was the first time the event moved outside the London Borough of Haringey, moving to its new home in Enfield. Thus in 2017, the newly rebranded Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo was hosted at the then state-of-the-art Lee Valley Athletics Centre. Although it took some adjusting and a very strong from ‘Ally Pally to Lee Valley’ marketing campaign, we had an 11,000 strong attendance, with some of our festival goers listing it as the best festival we’ve ever hosted, having one of the community’s favourite Greek singers, ‘To Kalitero Pedi’ Yannis Ploutarchos!

With the new branding, new home and the success of the previous year, Konstantinos Argiros made his London debut in 2018, with Peggy Zina performing centre stage in 2019. All the necessary preparations were made and the plan was underway to host the 2020 event, but unfortunately due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we had no choice but to cancel the event. From 2019, we have been keeping up to date with the latest trends, trying to adjust and adapt the event as best we can. It is of course difficult to prepare for the unknown and despite our contingency plans, 2020 and 2021’s event was not permitted to take place.

The community embraced the Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo (CWF & BE) and made it the biggest event organised by Cypriots outside Cyprus. What helps is low entrance fee that gives the opportunity to all the community to participate, providing an individual with the opportunity to see and enjoy a top recording artist and on top of that, to go home with a goody bag!

Although it has been a struggle to carry on doing that, we somehow managed it. To achieve that financially has not been easy, sometimes with a little profit, sometimes with a little loss. Even though we have paid exhibitors and entrance tickets, that is not enough; it is made possible by the donations/sponsorships that we get from various ministries of the Cypriot Government, from companies and individuals in the UK, and the untold contribution that the volunteers make year in, year out.

Our last event at Lee Valley Athletics Centre took place in 2022 where we hosted both Nikos Kourkoullis and Kelly Kellekidou over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday, but unfortunately other factors came into the equation and the search began for a new venue. Thankfully we rediscovered The Decorium, and in 2024, different sections of the venue hosted different elements of the festival in all the indoor suites, and maximising the outdoor space to include a food court and kids zone area. This year promises to be very exhibiting, having the event open for three days, from Friday 6th until Sunday 8th June, launching with an exclusive traditional Cypriot evening featuring Antri Karantoni! On top of this, we have an exciting lineup for both Saturday and Sunday with Christos Menidiatis back in the capital by popular demand, and Marianna Papamakariou making her debut UK performance!

This truly does promise to bring back the community to its heart and showcase our ‘Cypriotness’ to the ever growing inhabitants of the Wood Green area.

Get your tickets at www.cwfexpo.co.uk/tickets/.

