The rich history of Haringey Civic Centre has been celebrated at a groundbreaking event to mark the start of the landmark building’s restoration.

First listed by English Heritage in 2018, the building has played a significant role in the political and civic history of the borough since it opened its doors in 1958.

The many legendary names to grace the Civic Centre include Bernie Grant, the first-ever black leader of a local authority in Europe, Joyce Butler MP, the first Chairperson of Haringey Council and George Michael who visited to promote the thalassemia campaign.

The scheme that will be delivered by the main contractor, John Sisk and Son, will feature a new annex, high-quality offices and restored civic spaces which will be shared with the community in the heart of Wood Green.

Prioritising sustainability and energy-efficient design, the redevelopment of the Grade II listed building is due to complete late in 2026 and shortly before Haringey Council takes on the mantle of London Borough of Culture 2027.

Council Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet and Mayor of Haringey Cllr Sue Jameson welcomed local MPs, past Mayors, and other dignitaries to mark the beginning of the revamp and major restoration of the site.

Cllr Ahmet said:

“Steeped in a proud and important local history, this truly iconic building holds a special place in the hearts of many people.

I’m thrilled construction has begun. This project will re-establish the building as the focal point for public life in the borough and create a dynamic and inclusive space for future generations.

It will provide high-quality, accessible, and sustainable office accommodation for up to 900 staff, as well as a hub for civic and community activity with green credentials helping us move towards our commitment to a zero-carbon estate.

This move is not just a change of address – it’s an opportunity to embrace new ways of working that will enhance the council’s efficiency and foster better collaboration with our community and partners.

By safeguarding and enhancing the Civic Centre we aim to honour its history and build new memories. At the same time reviving that sense of an open council, working together with our communities, and welcoming visitors once again.

Steven McGee, Chief Operating Officer of Sisk Ireland & UK, said:

We’re looking forward to progressing the restoration of this iconic listed local building for Haringey Council.

It’s going to be a really interesting project full of innovative techniques, with sustainability at its core. Our team have the experience to drive this forward and the end result will be a site that the local community can be proud of.

The project has received positive feedback from residents, who have already taken part in multiple engagement events.

Councillors have also played a major part in the design including key democratic areas such as the council chamber through the cross-party Civic Centre Members Forum.

The design includes the creation of a central courtyard and landscaping, together with significant improvements to the existing building, such as the installation of insulation throughout and solar panels to boost energy efficiency.

Restoring the treasured landmark is the best value option for the council’s accommodation needs. It also provides opportunities to make alternative use of the council’s existing buildings in Wood Green as part of continued investment in the borough.

The project was approved by the council’s Planning Sub-Committee in September 2023.