The Presidency in Cyprus and DISY behave as ambassadors of Israel
The Presidency and DISY (Democratic Rally Party) behave as ambassadors of Israel and not as representatives of the Cypriot people. They slander with insults and lies, launching online attacks against anyone who disagrees with the country’s subjugation to the wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.
The targeting of the Cypriot EU Commissioner’s wife for voicing her disagreement with the forthcoming meeting between Christodoulides and Netanyahu, is indicative of these circles’ views on democracy.
If they are not moved by the massacre of thousands of children and civilians perpetrated by their chosen one, let them consider the damage they are doing to the international credibility of Cyprus, which bases its struggle on international law.
