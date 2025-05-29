The Enfield Communication Advisory Support Service offers universal and targeted speech, language and communication support to mainstream schools in Enfield.

If your child is in Year 6 and you’re worried about their transition to secondary school, you may like to join us and representatives from education, health and social care to work together towards a successful transition.

There’ll be

• Face to face sessions delivered by professionals from the Enfield SEND Partnership

• Access to practical tips and resources to support your child through transition

• Opportunities to meet services and other parents/carers

Find out about the event and sessions here https://orlo.uk/vCYts