The Enfield Communication Advisory Support Service offers universal and targeted speech, language and communication support to mainstream schools in Enfield.
https://orlo.uk/CsrA7
If your child is in Year 6 and you’re worried about their transition to secondary school, you may like to join us and representatives from education, health and social care to work together towards a successful transition.
There’ll be
• Face to face sessions delivered by professionals from the Enfield SEND Partnership
• Access to practical tips and resources to support your child through transition
• Opportunities to meet services and other parents/carers
Find out about the event and sessions here https://orlo.uk/vCYts
