The Divided Island

Here is yet another documentary on the “Cyprus problem” told this time by a Turkish Cypriot director Cey Sesiguzel with Greek Cypriot Andreas Tokkallos acting as co-producer.

The desire for re-unification between the two communities is a strong as ever even though many old wounds have yet to be healed. Sesiguzel gives a voice to many ordinary people, most notably to two Turkish Cypriots who were forced by circumstances to become activists during the fifties when the EOKA uprising started against the British. Inevitably the British reaction is to spread the seeds of hate between the two communities in their desperate attempt to keep their empire intact by dividing and conquering once again. (Prime Video)

By George Savvides