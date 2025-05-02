The celebration of Holy Pascha in Bayswater

In a jubilant atmosphere, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over the Service of the Resurrection and celebrated the Paschal Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in London. His Eminence was accompanied by the V. Revd Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Protosyncellus and Dean of the Cathedral, and the V. Revd Archimadrite Theonas Mpakalis. The Revd Archdeacon George Tsourous, along with Revd Deacon Georgios Ntallas also served during the service.

This venerable celebration marked the climax of Holy Week, convening the people of God to participate in the triumphant proclamation of Christ’s Resurrection. As the clock neared midnight, His Eminence, bearing the Holy Light, intoned the joyous declaration, “Christ is Risen,” filling the hearts of all present with reverence and jubilation. The “Feast of Feasts,” was attended by dignitaries including the Consul of the Hellenic Republic, His Excellency Christos Goulas, among other esteemed guests.

