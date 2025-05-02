TfL travel advice for bank holiday weekend

Below is a list of the disruptions expected to affect the London transport network over the weekend. More information on delays and ways to plan journeys can be found on the TfL website.

Bakerloo line

Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5: No service between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

Passengers are advised to use alternative Tube, London Overground services or local bus routes. Rail replacement buses will run. The disruption is due to Network Rail track work.

Central line

Tuesday, May 6, until late July: Westbound trains (towards Woodford) will not stop at Roding Valley.

The westbound platform at Roding Valley station will be closed while essential maintenance work is carried out.

To travel westbound towards Woodford, take an eastbound train to Hainault and change there for a westbound service towards central London. Alternatively, use Woodford or Buckhurst Hill (both approximately 1.2km from Roding Valley) for the Central line.

To travel westbound to Roding Valley, continue your journey to Woodford and change platform for an eastbound service to Roding Valley.

London, UK – A sign for the new Elizabeth Line train service, also known as Crossrail, above a red British Rail logo at Paddington Station in London, one of the main interchanges of the service.

Elizabeth line services will also be affected over the weekend (Image: georgeclerk via Getty Images)

Circle line

Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4: No service between Edgware Road and Tower Hill via Victoria.

Passengers are advised to use alternative Tube services or local bus routes. The disruption is due to track work.

District line

Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4: No service between Edgware Road/Embankment and Ealing Broadway, Kensington (Olympia), Richmond and Wimbledon.

Passengers have been told to use alternative Tube services or local bus routes. Rail replacement buses will run, with the disruption being due to track work.

Jubilee line

Friday, May 2, until Monday, May 5: Southwark station will be closed and trains will not stop there from 11pm on Friday and all bank holiday weekend.

Passengers are advised to use the nearby Waterloo station for the Jubilee line. The disruption is due to construction work.

Piccadilly line

Friday, May 2, into Saturday, May 3: No service between between Hyde Park Corner and Acton Town during Friday Night Tube and until 7am on Saturday.

Use alternative Tube services or local bus routes. Rail replacement buses will run. This is due to maintenance work.

Lioness line

Sunday, May 4: No service on the entire line.

Monday, May 5: No service between Euston and Willesden Junction.

Closures are due to Network Rail work. Passengers are advised to use Tube or rail services, or local bus routes. Temporary bus route 720 will run between Watford Junction and Harrow Bus Station (via Harrow & Wealdstone). Temporary bus route 718 will run between Harrow & Wealdstone and Queen’s Park.

Mildmay line

Tuesday, May 6, until Thursday, May 8: No westbound service from Camden Road to Willesden Junction after 11.45pm each night.

Wednesday, May 7, until Friday, May 9: No southbound service from Willesden Junction to Shepherd’s Bush until 6.15am each day.

Closures are due to Network Rail work. Use Tube services or local bus routes.

Suffragette line

Sunday, May 4, and Monday, May 5: No service between Barking and Barking Riverside.

Use local bus route EL1. This is due to Network Rail track work.

Windrush line

Sunday, May 4: No service on the entire line after 9pm.

Use Southern Railway services or local bus routes.

Elizabeth line

Saturday, May 3: Last train from Heathrow T5 (00.07am) will terminate at Ealing Broadway.

Sunday, May 4: No service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway until 7.45am.

Passengers are advised to use Night Tube services and local bus routes to complete their journeys.

DLR

Saturday, May 3, until Monday, May 5: No service between Westferry/Poplar and Lewisham, and between Stratford International and Canning Town

Use Tube or Elizabeth line services or local bus routes. Rail replacement buses will run between Westferry and Island Gardens, and between Canada Water and Lewisham.

Buses and roads

Until late May: The A40 Western Avenue will be reduced to two lanes eastbound, just west of the Hanger Lane gyratory between Rydal Crescent and Alperton Lane. This lane restriction will be in effect 24/7 for power supply works by an external company.

Thursday, May 1, until Sunday, May 4, 6.30pm to 10.30pm: The O2 Arena will host music events. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected before and after each event.

Friday, May 2: From 10pm on Friday until 10am the following morning, there will be overnight road closures around Whitehall for VE Day 80 rehearsals.

Saturday, May 3, 10.30am until 12.00pm: A march will take place from Millbank to Temple Place via Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Avenue and Embankment. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected.

Saturday, May 3, 12pm to 8pm: Twickenham Stadium will host rugby matches, with kick offs at 2pm and 4.45pm. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected before and after each match, with local road closures in place around the stadium.

Saturday, May 3, 3pm to 6pm: A circular march will take place across Tower Bridge. Large crowds are expected.

Saturday, May 3, 1pm to 6.30pm: London Stadium will host a football match, with kick off at 3pm. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected before and after the match, with local road closures in place around the stadium.

Sunday, May 4, 12pm to 3pm: A march will take place from Langham Street to Oxford Circus. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected.

Sunday, May 4, 3pm to 7pm: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host a football match, with kick off at 14:15. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected before and after the match, with local road closures in place around the stadium.

Sunday, May 4, 12:30pm to 5pm: Stamford Bridge will host a football match, with kick off at 2pm. Large crowds and increased traffic levels are expected before and after the match, with local road closures in place around the stadium.

Monday, May 5: Roads around Westminster will be closed for events to mark VE Day. As a result, some bus routes may be diverted or stop short of their normal destinations. London Underground services will be running normally, but stations such as Westminster and Green Park may be busier than usual and subject to short notice changes to station operation.

Bus journeys will be affected over the weekend. TfL expects to run a good service, but buses may be delayed, diverted or stop short of their normal destination.

Santander Cycles

The Concert Hall Approach, Waterloo, and Stonecutter Street, Holborn,, docking stations will be closed over the weekend.