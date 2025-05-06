TfL to help London mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

TfL is marking the upcoming anniversary (8 May) with a series of events including wreath laying and silent memorials in key locations across London’s transport network connected to the war

Five silent memorials featuring the Unknown Tommy and Unknown Woman in War statues commissioned by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) will be placed by memorial plaques at Baker Street, Balham, Bethnal Green, Charing Cross and Tower Hill stations from 5 – 11 May

London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord will lay a wreath at Charing Cross Underground station alongside a member of the London Transport Old Comrades Association and TfL veterans

A two-minute silence will be observed across London’s transport network at midday on 8 May and the Royal British Legion (RBL) will also fundraise in TfL stations

Transport for London (TfL) has partnered with two military charities to pay tribute to servicemen and women ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) on Thursday 8 May, and to raise donations for serving and ex-serving military personnel.

London’s transport network will be marking VE Day from Monday 5 May with five silent memorials featuring the Unknown Tommy and Unknown Woman in War statues on display at Baker Street, Balham, Bethnal Green, Charing Cross and Tower Hill Tube stations.

The displays, which will run until Sunday 11 May, were commissioned by the Royal British Legion Industries and will be placed by memorial plaques at these five stations, which were particularly impacted during the war, resulting in the tragic loss of life for civilians and transport workers.*

These statues have been designed to help London commemorate and recognise the bravery and sacrifices of men and women in war – both fallen soldiers and those who continue to serve. The “Unknown Women in War” statue commemorates the contributions of women who served during wartime, both in military and civilian roles.

On Thursday 8 May, a two-minute silence will be observed across London’s transport network at midday and London’s Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, along with a member of the London Transport Old Comrades Association and TfL veterans, will lay a wreath at Charing Cross Underground station. The station was bombed in 1940 and seven people who were sheltering in the station tragically died.

Royal British Legion (RBL) volunteers will also come together on the same day to collect donations across London’s transport network for VE Day.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said:

‘It’s right that TfL is marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe in this way, with five wreath-laying and silent memorial services taking place across the capital. These events will serve to remember and honour brave men and women who dedicated their lives to protecting the country during the Second World War.

‘As we continue to build a better London for all, the Mayor and I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our nation’s Armed Forces community and their families. We are forever in their debt.’

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said:

‘Every year we are very proud to support fundraising efforts for veterans, serving personnel and their families. This is a particularly special year as it marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and we’re proud to support the British Legion Industries memorials and British Legion’s fundraising efforts. We hope that all our activity for the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War will encourage customers to donate and to take a moment to reflect on the support played by transport staff during the war, as well as those who served and were lost while serving our country.’

Lisa Farmer OBE, Chief Executive of RBLI, commented:

‘Our enduring mission to support and care for those who have served to defend our freedoms continues to this day. Acknowledging sacrifice is an important aspect of remembering those who have served, and VE Day offers a perfect opportunity for that. We hope that the Unknown Tommy and Unknown Woman in War serve as a means to inspire reflection to all those who will see them on the TfL network. We are so proud of our affiliation with TfL and their support for our work. As a major employer of veterans, TfL has a significant impact in this area.’

Lucy Inskip, Director of the Poppy Appeal at the Royal British Legion said:

‘We’re always grateful for the support given by Transport for London during the Poppy Appeal and all year round. The Royal British Legion is proud to put Second World War veterans at the heart of the commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Donations raised on this day will ensure the RBL can continue supporting this special generation and all those who have served since.’

London’s transport network will be busier from Monday 5 May to Thursday 8 May around Westminster and other parts of central London due to VE Day celebrations. Customers travelling to any events are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel on TfL’s travel services such as the free TfL Go app or Journey Planner.**

Notes to editors:

*Five silent memorials across TfL network featuring the Unknown Tommy and Unknown Woman in War statues

TfL is working with Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to create silent memorials at a selection of stations which were most significantly impacted during the war, resulting in tragic loss of civilian and London Transport lives. Individual Unknown Tommy and Unknown Woman in War statues will be placed either side of the memorial plaques at stations listed between 5 – 11 May as we pay respect to those lives lost.

Locations:

Baker Street – War memorial at Baker Street Tube station. This imposing marble memorial, surmounted by a lion slaying a serpent, commemorates the names of the men of the Metropolitan Railway Company who lost their lives in WW1. Beside it stands a 12inch shell case, presented by Vickers Ltd. This can be seen on the eastbound Circle line platform

Balham – On 14 October 1940, a 1400kg semi-armour piercing fragmentation bomb fell on the road above the northern end of the platform tunnels, creating a large crater into which a bus then crashed. The northbound platform tunnel partially collapsed and was filled with earth and water from the fractured water mains and sewers above, which also flowed through the cross-passages into the southbound platform tunnel. 67 civilians and London Transport staff were tragically killed.

Bethnal Green – On 3 March 1943 the air raid warning sounded at 8.17pm. People made their way in the pitch dark of the blackout to file in an orderly manner down the steps of Bethnal Green underground station. On this wet, slippery stairway a woman with a child fell on the 3rd step from the bottom and others tumbled over her. The crowd above continued pressing forward unable to see what was happening below. Within seconds the whole staircase of around 300 people trapped five or six deep. 173 dead were pulled out – 84 women, 62 children and 27 men. Sixty-two people were hospitalised and at least 30 more walked away wounded. Many more suffered life-long trauma. This was the worst civilian disaster of the Second World War. Located nearby, The Bethnal Green memorial is a public sculpture and landscape in the corner of Bethnal Green Gardens that commemorates the tragic Second World War disaster that occurred at the entrance to the underground station on the 3 March 1943.

Charing Cross – This station was bombed in October 1940, with seven people sheltering dying.

Tower Hill – The Tower Hill Memorial is part of Commonwealth War Graves Commission memorials in Trinity Square Gardens, on Tower Hill in London. The memorials, one for the First World War and one for the Second, commemorate civilian, merchant seafarers and fishermen who were killed as a result of enemy action and have no known grave

**Travel advice for VE Day

From Monday 5 May to Thursday 8 May, Westminster and other parts of central London are expected to be busier than usual. This is because of VE Day celebrations.

On Monday 5 May, Westminster station will be busy from 9.00 to 11.00. Customers should consider using Waterloo or Embankment stations for a more comfortable journey. Green Park station will be busy from 13.00 to 15.00. Customers should consider using Victoria or Bond Street stations (for the Elizabeth line) for a more comfortable journey.

Roads around Westminster will be closed because of VE Day events, and preparations for the events. Drivers should avoid the Westminster area if possible, and consider alternative options for deliveries.

Due to road closures, some buses will be diverted or stop short of their normal destinations. Most impacts will be from 21.00 Thursday 1 May until 9.00 Friday 2 May, and from 6.30 until 17.00 Monday 5 May. Customers should check their travel at tfl.gov.uk/buses.

London Underground services will be running normally. As with all large events and to keep everyone safe there may be certain times and places where short-term measures are introduced such as queueing or changes to the way you enter or exit a station. Customers should listen out for announcements and speak to station staff or event stewards for help.

Customers should plan ahead and check before they travel using TfL’s travel tools, such as Journey Planner and TfL Go.

About the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Thursday 8 May 2025 will mark 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE Day) when the Second World War came to an end in Europe. The long-anticipated news resulted in millions celebrating the end of the war, with street parties, dancing and singing across the country. The war against Japan did not end until 15 August 1945, when Japan surrendered, which was celebrated across the world as ‘Victory over Japan’ (VJ Day). The 80th anniversary of VJ Day takes place on Friday 15 August 2025, commemorating the end of the Second World War.

About the Royal British Legion Industries

Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) is a national veterans charity supporting the Armed Forces, people with disabilities and people who are unemployed. They support veterans to regain their independence through a variety of services, including housing, employment within their social enterprise and training through their award-winning LifeWorks courses. They also sell the nationally recognised Tommy, which is made and fulfilled by veterans, to raise money for their latest campaign – 100 homes for 100 veterans.

About the Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is the UK’s largest charity dedicated to supporting the needs of the Armed Forces community, past and present and their families. The charity is the champion of Remembrance and safeguards the Armed Forces Covenant. It is well known for the annual Poppy Appeal and its emblem the red poppy. For further information, visit www.rbl.org.uk

About London Transport Old Comrade Association

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the London Transport Old Comrade Association. The group was first given the right to march by King George V in honour of the men of the London General Omnibus Company who drove buses to the front line in France from 1914 to 1918. Last year also marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the ship Empire Windrush at Tilbury Docks, Essex. The ship is symbolic of the generation who travelled from the Caribbean to settle in, and help rebuild, Britain in the decades after the Second World War, including many people who went on to work at London Transport.