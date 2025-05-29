Teenager sentenced to 14 years in prison for brutal attack on man in his eighties – North London

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to fourteen years in prison after he brutally attacked an 84-year-old man, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Zepheniah Dufeal, of Church Street, Edmonton pleaded guilty to Grievous Bodily Harm with intent (GBH) and was sentenced to fourteen years in prison last Wednesday (21 May) at London Inner Crown Court.

The court heard how, at just after 8pm on Tuesday 16 July last year, the victim had got off the same service as Dufeal at Edmonton Green station.

Before leaving the station, Dufeal lashed out in an unprovoked attack on a man he did not know. Before striking the retreating 84-year-old a second time on the head causing him to fall to the floor. He then stood over him and proceeded to stamp on his head twice, before slapping him in the face and throwing the victim’s baseball cap down.

Dufeal then made his way out of the station, leaving the victim on the floor fighting for his life.

Fortunately the man was found by another passenger who alerted staff and he was taken to hospital. He was treated for a bleed on the brain, a fractured skull, fractured ribs, and a collapsed lung.

Officers viewed the CCTV which captured the entire incident, and Dufeal was recognised by an officer following an ID briefing being shared. Dufeal was arrested the next day at his home address on the same street as the station.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell for Major, Serious and Organised Crime said: “This was an exceptionally violent and unnecessary attack on an elderly man. Dufeal acted in such a horrific manner and with such brutality, it is only luck that the victim was able to survive such a horrifying attack.

“I want to thank the victim and his family for their support throughout this investigation and trial. I hope they feel some sense of comfort and reassurance knowing this individual has been convicted as a result of his cruel and heartless actions.

“Violence of any kind is never tolerated on the rail network and we work hard to ensure offenders like this are brought to justice. If you ever need us please text 61016 to report crime and remember to call 999 in an emergency.”