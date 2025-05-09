Teaching pool improvements to start at Park Road Leisure Centre & Lido, Haringey

Residents will benefit from a cost-effective, energy-efficient and cleaner pool at Park Road Leisure Centre & Lido in the near future with improvement works set to start on Monday (12 May 2025).

Park Road Leisure Cente & Lido Teaching Pool Pic 2.

Having inherited a backlog of maintenance and repairs at Tottenham Green, Park Road and Broadwater Farm when these three venues were brought back in-house in October 2024, the council is investing over £3.6m to enhance facilities and buildings.

Part of these improvement works are taking place to fix a major leak in the teaching pool at Park Road as this is causing an estimated 10,000 litres of water to be lost daily.

As a result, the teaching pool will be closed for up to eight weeks from Monday 12 May onwards, with the programme of works for the project set to include the following key actions:

Drain the pool

Locate and repair a leak

Regrout the tiling

Test to ensure the leak is finally fixed and the issue resolved once and for all

In order to ensure any prospective disruption is kept to a minimum at the centre, the main pool will soon be temporarily reduced in depth so that swimming lessons can take place there instead. This ensures this important service for our youngest swimmers can be maintained while the works take place.

Decks will be used in a section of the main pool so that it’s shallower for lessons with children and young people, as well as family swims. The council apologises for any lost swimming lessons while the decks are installed.

The council are taking major steps to improve the experience, save water and ultimately reduce costs for the leisure centre.

The highly anticipated cover for the very popular lido at Park Road is due to be installed between Tuesday 10 June 2025 and Friday 13 June 2025.

Preparatory works to the electrics and grounds will take place in the week prior to the installation of the lido cover (Monday 2 June-Sunday 8 June 2025).

Further information about leisure provision, including discounted memberships and FREE one-day passes, can be found on our website.

If you’d like to keep up-to-date on the repairs and improvements at the four leisure centres across Haringey, please visit our dedicated webpage.