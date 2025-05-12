Strong start: 29 apply for first-ever Stelios Foundation Entrepreneur Awards in Monaco and the French Riviera

easyGroup is proud to support the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation in recognising and empowering the next generation of business leaders through the inaugural Stelios Foundation Young Entrepreneur Awards in Monaco and the French Riviera.

This exciting new initiative has already generated strong interest, with 268 application downloadsand 29 completed submissions, a clear sign of the region’s thriving entrepreneurial spirit.

The awards are part of Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s longstanding commitment to encouraging innovation, enterprise, and opportunity for young people across Europe. From easyJet to easyGroup’s wider family of brands, entrepreneurship has always been at the heart of what we do, and these awards celebrate that same forward-thinking mindset.

The winners will be announced by Sir Stelios at an invitation-only awards ceremony on Thursday 15 May 2025. To stay updated, tune into Riviera Radio or visit the Stelios Foundation Monaco website.

We extend our congratulations to all those who applied and look forward to seeing the ideas that will shape the future 🧡