“Stelios” (Yparcho) shines at London Premiere and with multiple sold out showings on release

Stelios (Yparcho), the powerful new Greek film from Tanweer Productions about legendary singer and icon Stelios Kazantzidis, and brought to UK audiences by Two Fresh Distribution, celebrated a spectacular UK premiere at the Finsbury Park Picturehouse last week.

The evening was a star-studded celebration of Greek cinema, attended by the film’s acclaimed director Yorgos Tsemberopoulos, leading actor Christos Mastoras, and seasoned producer Dionyssis Samiotis. They mingled with guests, posed for photographs, and participated in an unforgettable live Q&A session after the screening, which was met with a standing ovation.

Following the screening, an atmospheric after-party brought a true taste of Greece to London. Highlights included a stunning live performance by rising Greek-Cypriot star Antigoni and an energetic DJ set by GreekBeat owner and DJ Funksy. Guests enjoyed traditional Greek dancing and delicious Greek cuisine supplied by headline sponsor, Apollo Bakery Cockfosters.

The premiere attracted a host of high-profile names, including presenter and author Tonia Buxton, actress Tonia Sotiropoulou, actors Chris Evangelou and Alexander Theoharous, as well as local MP Bambos Charalambous.

Since its general release on April 25th, Stelios has enjoyed an exceptional opening weekend for a Greek film at the UK box office, grossing over £29,000 with multiple sold-out screenings. Cineworld Enfield led weekend ticket sales – outperforming major studio releases such as Minecraft and Sinners at several sites.

Thanks to this immediate success, Stelios has secured a week-long run in Cineworld and Everyman theatres across North London. Demand continues to grow, with exhibitors urging audiences to book early to avoid disappointment.

“We at Tanweer Productions are deeply moved by the extraordinary reception ‘Stelios’ has received from UK audiences, vali-dating our commitment to bring- ing authentic Greek stories to the global stage. This film represents not only the legacy of a musical legend but also the enduring cultural bridge between Greece and its diaspora communities worldwide, and we’re honoured to see it resonating so profoundly with viewers in London and beyond.” – Tanweer Productions

“We’re very proud and happy to see the Greek diaspora out in force to watch this film. We know there is a huge hunger for more films to be seen from and across the Mediterranean and we look forward to making this happen for UK audiences.” – Two Fresh Distribution

Early reactions from audien-ces have been overwhelmingly positive:

Marina: “Seen it and loved it, absolutely brilliant.”

Alex: “What a great night and movie! Well done to everyone involved.”

Maria: “The direction, acting, and filming were of such a high standard. The story of Stelios was raw, no sugar-coating or romanticism. It portrayed the man, the musician, and his ama-zing talent in a way we rarely see about our Greek singers. Loved every second – the after-party was amazing too!”

The film has amassed over 130 five-star reviews on Letter-boxd, cementing its popularity with audiences of all ages.

Stelios (Yparcho) continues its successful journey in cinemas across the UK, celebrating Greek culture, music, and storytelling on the big screen.

To secure tickets, visit: https://www.twofresh.co.uk/ stelios-movie

Parikiaki spoke with Christos Mastoras and director Yorgos Tsemberopoulos at the premiere of the much-anticipated film. Here’s what they had to say:

Christo, are you happy with the response the movie has received so far?

Oh my God, how could I not be thrilled?! Beyond its great success, this project fulfilled a lifelong dream of mine – to star in a Yorgos Tsemberopoulos film.

Yorgo, tell us about the creative journey behind the film.

It was a long journey, but we’re thrilled with the result. It’s a magical film, infused with the spirit of Greek popular music – folk music that has deep roots among Greeks around the world. We expected some success, but nothing like this. It’s beyond anything we imagined, and it feels incredible.

Why did you choose Christo for the role?

After conversations with many people, we knew he was the one. Half of the role needed a singer, and the other half an actor – so we had 50% already covered! Christos was the perfect age to portray Stelios Kazantzidis, and he already understood what it means to be truly famous and the pressures that come with it. Then it was a matter of developing the acting side, and he did it beautifully.

Christo, how challenging was it for you to portray such an iconic singer?

As a singer, I wasn’t stepping into a completely unfamiliar world, but acting was definitely a challenge. It wasn’t easy to embody someone with such a powerful, hardcore personality, but thanks to Yorgos’ direction, I approached the role with the utmost respect for Stelios’ legacy.

How did you prepare for the role?

A lot of rehearsals with Yorgo! He guided me through every step of the process and taught me that I had to live and breathe the character, even outside of rehearsals. That was tough, but it definitely left a lasting impact on me.

Is acting something you’ve always wanted to pursue?

It depends on the project. If it’s something that resonates with me and feels worth discussing, then yes, I’d consider it. But I’m not planning to pursue an acting career – my main focus remains my music.

Yorgo, what does it mean to you bringing ‘Stelios’ to international audiences?

It means the world to me. To see audiences in so many countries connecting with Stelios’ story, his music and the emotion, is truly a dream come true.



Interview by Andrea Georgiou