Stay seated or pay up, Turkey’s new rule for impatient flyers

Impatient passengers who jump up before the plane parks could now face a $70 fine, because racing to the exit is no longer a free-for-all.

Turkey is officially done with the mad dash to the airplane exit. Under a new rule, passengers who leap out of their seats before the plane finishes taxiing could face a $70 fine, all in an effort to bring some order to the post-landing chaos.

The country’s civil aviation authority wants travelers to stay seated until it’s their row’s turn to disembark, even if the seatbelt sign is off. Airlines will now have to warn passengers not to stand up early or risk being reported.

Anyone who’s flown knows the scene: the plane touches down, and before the wheels cool off, half the cabin is already in the aisle, fighting for pole position at baggage claim. Turkey’s not having it anymore.

Flagship carrier Turkish Airlines is expected to follow through, and other airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways are reportedly paying attention, possibly bringing the stay-seated crackdown to more flights.

And it’s not just Turkey getting tough. Over in the U.S., American Airlines is testing tech to stop so-called “gate lice,” passengers who crowd the boarding area early. If you try to scan your boarding pass before your group is called, an alarm will sound and a staffer might tell you to step aside.

*Source: Independent.co.uk