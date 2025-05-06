Statement on boxing event at Tottenham Stadium

Cllr Ajda Ovat, Cabinet Member for Communities, and Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Resident Services and Tackling Inequality, have issued a statement on events that took place outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the boxing event.

“We have been made aware of issues taking place on our streets following the boxing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

“We welcome big events in our borough which attract thousands of visitors and help our local economy thrive.

“However, we recognise there were disturbances that had an impact on our local community in and around Tottenham and we want to address that moving forward.

“We will be meeting with partners and stakeholders and want to work with our residents to hear your views on how we can improve this experience for everyone.”