Speakers at 2nd Cyprus Forum in London address Cyprus–UK relations, diaspora and geopolitics

Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President of Cyprus, and Victoria Billing, Director for Europe at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, addressed on Thursday the second Cyprus Forum, in London, underscoring the importance of strengthening Cyprus–UK relations and shaping a common European strategy to address global challenges.

In her key address Piki emphasized the Cypriot government’s determination to transform the country from a services-based economy into one built on knowledge, human talent, transparency, and innovation. In this context, she presented the measures taken by the government, highlighting that Cyprus now employs sanctions enforcement mechanisms and has also moved forward with the deregistration of many “shell companies”. “We don’t just ask for trust, we earn it,” she noted.

Billing, highlighted the significant progress in UK – Cyprus relations in recent years, particularly after the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Memorandum in 2022 and the regular evaluations of its implementation.

The event, that took place at the premises of the High Commission of Cyprus in London, is organized annually by the non-governmental organization Oxygen for Democracy in collaboration with the High Commission. It brought together prominent figures from international diplomacy, academic research, and civil society. According to the organizers, the ultimate goal is to “strengthen intercultural and political dialogue with Cyprus as the starting point but with a global perspective.”

The forum was opened by the Executive President of the Cyprus Forum, Dr. Nicolas Kyriakides, who emphasized the need for continuous and open dialogue, especially, as he noted, in a time of geopolitical uncertainty such as the one we are experiencing.

“Let this Forum be more than just a discussion,” he said, welcoming the participants. He highlighted the need to showcase Cyprus’ strategic role as a connecting bridge in the Eastern Mediterranean region, linking both EU countries and the broader Europe, which includes the United Kingdom. He also acknowledged the long-standing contribution of the Cypriot diaspora in this direction, encouraging everyone to turn their ideas into action through collaboration and the exchange of proposals. “In an uncertain world, dialogue is essential. And this Forum is designed to promote it,” he stated.

The conference tackled a broad range of topics, such as ”Regional Visions from Europe to Asia in a Fragmenting World Order”, “Cyprus: Prospects for the Future Through the Eyes of the Diaspora” and “Recalibrating EU-UK Relations in a Shifting World.”

High-level speakers participated in the discussions, including Kyriacos Kouros, High Commissioner of Cyprus to the UK, Sherif Kamel, Ambassador of Egypt to the UK, Urani Ferizi, Ambassador of Albania to the UK and Ireland, Violette Khairallah, former Minister of Lebanon, Pedro Serrano, EU Ambassador to the UK, Representatives of the diaspora, MPs, and leading academics.

As many attendees pointed out, the Cyprus Forum once again confirmed that it is not merely a conference but a living platform of ideas and networking, aimed at shaping policy thinking that transcends borders.

Speaking to CNA, Dr. Kyriakides noted that “the 2nd Cyprus Forum London confirmed its role as an important platform for strengthening dialogue between Cyprus and the UK, attracting figures from political, academic, and business spheres. This year’s event highlighted key foreign policy and cooperation issues, making a significant contribution to the formation of strategic synergies.”

Finally, it is worth noting that the event was supported by leading institutions such as the Hellenic Observatory at the LSE, the Southeast European Studies Programme at the University of Oxford, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, and the Cypriots in the City initiative.