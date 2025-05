Some highlights from VE Day commemorations in Islington today:

๐Ÿ›๏ธ This morning, the Mayor and Leader were joined by members of Islington’s Armed Forces and community leaders for a special event at the Town Hall to mark a historic 80 years since the end of WW2 in Europe.

๐ŸŽ–๏ธ Islington Veterans’ Association led a parade on Islington Green with the Mayor, councillors, and members of Islingtonโ€™s Armed Forces and Veteransโ€™ community.

๐Ÿ”ฅ And closing off today’s events is the beacon-lighting event at 9pm at Dartmouth Park – we’ll see you there!