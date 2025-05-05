Solutions to capacity issues with the second phase of the airport’s expansion, Minister says

The agreement reached for the second phase of Cyprus airport expansion will resolve all passenger capacity issues, Transport, Communications and Works Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Monday, adding that from next year there will be full police staffing at all passport control points.

Speaking in Larnaca and asked to comment on problems and complaints from passengers and taxi drivers regarding the situation at Larnaca airport, the Minister replied that “there are times when we have multiple arrivals or departures at the same time. The airport has a capacity for what it can handle, either at the entrance or exit of passengers, and when 1,200-1,500 passengers arrive, there will be delays,” he said.

He added that “this time is not excessive. At other times, when there are no delays in arrivals and departures and not everyone arrives at the same time, as is the case with the airport’s schedule, then everything runs smoothly,” he said.

He noted, however, that “this does not mean that because Cyprus compares favourably with other airports in Europe, we are ignoring the problem. On the contrary, we are studying and will find solutions to avoid these cases of simultaneous arrival and departure of aircraft and passengers,” he said.

The Minister continued by saying that “a specific regulation is needed, we have the cooperation of the police, and we will have full staffing at all passport control points, which was the main thing that was missing until last year. I believe that from this year onwards we will be in a much better position,” he said, adding that “other issues are arising that have to do with the queues where people wait, especially at Paphos airport.”

The Minister explained that “the reason we made such a great effort to implement the second phase is precisely because the airport’s capacity has been exceeded for several years now. That is why we are proud to have reached an agreement on the second phase, which is now being implemented and will provide solutions to all airport capacity issues.”

As the Minister said, “we are here to work and find adaptive solutions in the meantime.”

Responding to a question, Vafeades said that “one of the things we have achieved and are proud of is that the plans for the second phase cover passenger traffic not only until 2031-2032 but until 2036-2037. This is a huge improvement because it gives us the opportunity in the next contract to plan the implementation of the next airport expansion, which means that we will never again reach the point where we are today,” he pointed out.

Asked about the delays that appear to be occurring in the passenger departure area at the Border Xpres machines, the Minister of Transport replied that “there are two ways, the way used in Canada for the most part and the other way where everyone passes their passport. Each method has its advantages and disadvantages,” he said.

He also noted that “the method used at ABC Gates does not accept families, while the other method does. We received a system with these devices and in the next phase we plan to have a mixed system with both systems, so as to make things even easier for people.”

As the Minister said, “we are also investing in upgrading the baggage screening devices so that passenger processing becomes easier at this point as well. It may not be necessary to remove liquids and computers from luggage, which will make the process much faster.”

These are solutions, he continued, “but they take time to implement. Until then, we will do everything we can to find interim solutions.