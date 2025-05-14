Second Bicommunal Cypriot Festival takes place in London

With the aim of bringing the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities of London even closer together, the Bicommunal Cypriot Festival was held for a second year on Sunday 4 May.

Hundreds of people visited the festival, held from noon until 6pm at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green, North London.

Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy Cypriot products, food, drinks and traditional sweets. An excellent cultural programme included bands from both communities performing songs in Greek and Turkish, while students from local schools danced traditional dances. The Cyprus Song Association bicommunal band – KIBHAD – from Cyprus, also participated.

The Community Centre’s theatre was transformed into a playground for the event, with inflatables and other children’s activities including face painting and glitter tattoos.

Speeches were given by Cyprus High Commissioner in the UK, Dr. Kyriakos Kouros; Mayor of Barnet, Tony Vourou; Mayor of Haringey, Sue Jameson; and President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Christos Karaolis.

A welcome address was given by the co-ordinator of the committee, Fotios Kouzoupis, while the festival’s master of ceremonies was Adem Turkdogan.

Within the framework of the festival, on Friday evening, a discussion was held regarding actions that need to be taken in order to further promote the cooperation between the two communities, not only within the Cypriot community but also more broadly within the UK. This was attended by members of the festival committee, representatives of organisations that contribute to its implementation, as well as the President and Vice-President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. It was also decided that the next festival will take place in May 2026.

The idea for the Bicommunal Cypriot Festival began on 15 June 2022, when the first committee was created with members from the following local organisations: Enfield Cypriots Association (ECA), Turkish Cypriot Association for Democracy, Union of Cypriots in Britain (EKA), Cyprus Artist Platform in UK (CAP), AKEL in Britain, and the Republican Turkish Party UK (CTP).

Together, they organised the first Bicommunal Cypriot Festival in October 2023. The committee was later renamed the Bicommunal Cyprus Festival Committee and three more community centres joined: the Cypriot Community Centre (CCC), the Turkish Cypriot Community Association (TCCA) and the Hackney Cypriot Association (HCA).

The Committee also includes representatives from student organisation DIKFA-Proodeftiki, United Cypriot Youth Organisation EKON, and Kalimerhaba, a bi-communal organisation bringing together all Cypriots through celebrating and exploring our culture, encompassing music, poetry, dance, cuisine, fashion, comedy, dialects and identity.

The Committee is co-ordinated by Fotios Kouzoupis.