Schools in Enfield to implement smartphone-free policy

Most Enfield schools (LBE, academies, independent and special schools) will introduce a smartphone-free environment to boost learning, protect mental health and create a safer online environment for pupils.

With the support of Enfield Council, 82 schools have informed parents and guardians of their intention to ban smartphones from school premises for most year groups from September 2025.

This approach aims to address concerns related to online bullying, social isolation, exposure to harmful online content, and concentration in class.

The schools recommend that parents and carers consider alternatives such as a brick phone (a phone without internet access) or a fully locked-down phone with no internet or social media apps.

Councillor Abdul Abdullahi, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “The Council and schools cannot lead this fight alone, we need full support from parents in the borough to ensure children are protected in the real world and online.

“Students should be able to focus on their education and be able to engage in the classroom without any unnecessary distractions caused by smartphone use.

“This is why we highly encourage parents to delay giving their child a smartphone and access to social media at a young age. We want young people to be at school to flourish, and we fully support those schools that have decided to introduce this policy.”

Enfield Council has previously launched a comprehensive ‘Keep Your Child Safe Online’ guidance booklet for parents, carers and guardians. This resource helps families develop safe and healthy internet use.

