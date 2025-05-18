Restoration works commence at the Church of Panagia in Makrasyka, Famagusta

Restoration efforts have begun at the Church of Panagia in the Turkish-occupied community of Makrasyka, in Famagusta, under the auspices of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage.

According to a social media post by Sotiris Ktoris, the Greek Cypriot co-chair of the Committee, the project is being implemented with financial support from the European Union and the local community. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is providing technical guidance.

It is worth noting that the maintenance works on the Church of Saint John the Baptist (Timios Prodromos) in Argaki, Morphou, were recently completed. This 19th-century church was built on the site of an earlier Byzantine monastery. As part of the restoration efforts, a section of the 19th-century wooden iconostasis was preserved and restored, along with a stone-carved icon depicting the Beheading of Saint John the Baptist.

Additionally, restoration works were also recently completed at the historic mosque in Terra, located in the Paphos district.