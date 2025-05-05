Resolution protesting Erdogan’s illegal visit handed to UNFICYP by Kyrenia organisations

A resolution protesting the illegal visit of the President of Turkey to the Turkish occupied territories of the Republic of Cyprus was submitted on Saturday to a representative of UNFICYP (UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus) in Nicosia on behalf of the Union of Communities of the Kyrenia District during a protest.

It says that “on behalf of the Union of Communities of the Kyrenia District, we respectfully submit the attached resolution protesting the recent illegal visit of the President of Turkey to the occupied territories of the Republic of Cyprus”.

“As the lawful representatives of communities forcibly displaced since the 1974 Turkish invasion, we express our deep concern over ongoing violations of international law and UN resolutions. This recent action undermines peace efforts and threatens the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, a long-standing member of the United Nations” the resolution stresses.

They request that this resolution be brought to the attention of the UN Security Council and other relevant UN bodies and call for renewed action to uphold international law, support a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue based on human rights, European acquis and defend the rights of displaced persons.

“We condemn Erdogan’s illegal visit and demand the liberation and return to our homes, our properties in Kyrenia and all the human rights that every European citizen enjoys,” Kyrenia Mayor Akis Violaris said at the protest.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18.

An illegal breakaway entity declared independence unilaterally, on November 15, 1983, in the areas under Turkish occupation, an action condemned by the UN Security Council and the international community as legally null and void.

The illegal declaration followed the partition of the island after the Turkish military invaded Cyprus in 1974, occupying one third of its territory ever since.