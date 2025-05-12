RANGERS have sent scouts to watch a highly-rated Cypriot striker in action.

Rangers are monitoring Evagoras Charalambous, a young Cypriot forward.

Reports in Cyprus have revealed that Light Blues scouts were sent to watch the 19-year old in action for his current club Anorthosis Famagusta.

They watched his last three matches and saw him score in each of them, including a double in Anorthosis’ 4-2 win at Nea Salamis on Friday.

Charalambous has made a big impact after bursting onto the scene this year and has scored five goals for his club in just seven starts.

Representatives of the Ibrox club watched him score against Enosis and AEL Larissa.

He has two years left of his contract at the Cypriot club, but Rangers would face competition from second tier German side, Kaiserslautern to sign the promising youngster.

English Premier League outfit Brighton have also previously been credited with an interest.

The Ibrox side are set for a major overhaul this summer with a proposed takeover by the 49ers Enterprises group and entrepreneur Andrew Cavenagh.