Prime Minister unveils new plan to end years of uncontrolled migration

The Prime Minister will today announce an end to Britain’s failed experiment in open borders that saw migration soar to one million a year by ensuring people coming here earn the right to stay in the country.

Migration system will back British workers, boost economic growth and control our borders under the Plan for Change

New contributions-based model will extend route to settlement from five to 10 years – with reductions for those who contribute to economy

New English language requirements across all immigration routes to promote integration

The Prime Minister will today announce an end to Britain’s failed experiment in open borders that saw migration soar to one million a year by ensuring people coming here earn the right to stay in the country.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of today’s (Monday 12 May) publication of the Immigration White Paper, the Prime Minister will say that living in this country is a privilege that must be earned.

New immigration rules will reduce reliance on overseas recruitment, prioritise those who contribute to Britain’s economy and put more money in the pockets of working people, the first priority of our Plan for Change.

The new system will end automatic settlement and citizenship for anyone living here for five years.

Instead, migrants must spend a decade in the UK before applying to stay unless they can show a real and lasting contribution to the economy and society.

Under a new framework to be rolled out high-skilled, high-contributing individuals who play by the rules and contribute to the economy and society would be fast-tracked, such as nurses, doctors, engineers and AI leaders.

The government will also raise English language requirements across every immigration route to ensure those wishing to live and work in the UK speak a higher standard of English.

For the first time this will also extend to all adult dependents by requiring them to demonstrate a basic understanding of English – helping individuals integrate into their local community, find employment and reducing the risk of exploitation and abuse.

The changes are part of the government’s Plan for Change to turn the page on over a decade of decline that saw Britain’s immigration system spiral out of control with record migration numbers, undermining the confidence of working people.

The Prime Minister will take a new common-sense approach, one that backs British workers over cheap overseas labour and links migration policy with skills to boost economic growth.

The full package of radical reforms will be unveiled by the Home Secretary in Parliament later today and builds on action already taken by the government to restore order to the immigration system. More than 24,000 people with no right to be here have been returned since the election – the highest rate in 8 years – including a 16% increase in foreign national offender removals.

In a press conference today the Prime Minister will announce his overhaul of the broken system, and is expected to say:

For years we have had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower paid workers, rather than invest in our young people.

That is the Britain this broken system has created.

Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control. Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall.

We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair.

One that recognises those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders.

This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right.

And when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language.

Lower net migration, higher skills and backing British workers – that is what this White Paper will deliver.

The Immigration White Paper comes after net migration reached nearly one million in the year ending June 2023 – four times the levels seen in 2019.

Public services were stretched, housing costs soared, and employers swapped skills investment for cheap overseas labour. In sectors like engineering, apprenticeships almost halved while work visas doubled and communities were asked to absorb record numbers.

Visas have already fallen by 40% since the government took power, but our new approach will go further and faster – reshaping the system around the needs of the economy and fairness for working people.

There will be tougher rules on who can come to work, study or bring family. Every part of the system is being tightened. Backdoor routes to settlement will be closed, enforcement will be stepped up as we end abuse of the system.

Britain will remain open to the best global talent – but the days of mass recruitment to plug avoidable skills gaps will end. New mechanisms will ensure employers wanting visas must show they are investing in British workers and raising skills in this country to boost economic growth.

We will support businesses to take on British workers through new industry workforce strategies, while introducing much tighter restrictions on recruitment for shortage occupations.

The full package of policies in the Immigration White Paper will be published later today (Monday 12 May).