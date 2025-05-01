Prestigious Maria Callas Grand Prix Award in Monaco awarded to John Christodoulou

Under the high patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, John Christodoulou was awarded the prestigious Maria Callas Grand Prix Award for his exceptional philanthropic contributions, particularly to children’s welfare and education. The philanthropist and founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation was honoured at the 5th edition of the Maria Callas Grand Prix Gala.

Presented annually, this distinguished award is among the most coveted in philanthropy and the arts. Other honourees included Shirley Bassey, Plácido Domingo Jr., Fabien Cousteau, and Princess Olimpia Colonna Di Paliano, recognized for their unparalleled cultural and humanitarian contributions.

The event took place on April 25, 2025, at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo Salle Garnier, with a grand award ceremony and concert celebrating generosity and artistic excellence. A Pre-Gala Dinner was held at Café de Paris on April 24, 2025, bringing VIPs together in support of arts and philanthropy. Named after legendary opera singer Maria Callas, the award symbolizes grace, passion, and dedication to a better world.

Born in Nicosia, Cyprus, John Christodoulou began his entrepreneurial journey at 16 and now leads a real estate empire. His philanthropic work, however, defines his legacy. Through his foundation, he has led over 70 different projects across Europe, enhancing opportunities for mostly underprivileged children. During COVID-19, his foundation delivered over 75,000 food packages to vulnerable communities in the UK, Cyprus, and Thailand.

Christodoulou’s philanthropic work earned broad recognition, including the Holy Cross from the Orthodox Church, accolades from Forbes for his success in real estate, honours by the President of Cyprus and his appointment as Goodwill Ambassador by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Christodoulou stated: “For me, the greatest reward is giving to children – that’s what the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation is all about: helping, inspiring and empowering them, because they are the future. I believe it’s important to teach kids that success must be earned, and that even if they don’t win, competing builds resilience and motivation. Coming in fourth place isn’t the end – it’s part of the journey. Finally, giving brings a far deeper reward than anything else.”