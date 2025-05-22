President says Cyprus is very close to an agreement with the UK on defence & security

The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, said in statements after his meeting with British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday that “we are very close to reaching” an agreement on defence and security issues.

He explained that he discussed bilateral relations with the British Prime Minister and specifically, “to proceed in the near future with a strategic agreement on defence and security,” adding that “we are very close to finalising such an agreement”.

The President also said that they discussed developments regarding the Cyprus issue and the role of the UK as a guarantor power. He highlighted two key developments, the upcoming visit of María Angela Holguin Cuellar, who was reappointed as the UNSG’s Personal Envoy for Cyprus, and the appointment of Johannes Hahn as the EU’s Special Envoy for Cyprus. He emphasised the importance of the UK’s role as a guarantor country which participated in expanded meetings, such as the upcoming Geneva meeting in late July, noting that they discussed about the resumption of substantive negotiations, which is the main goal.

Furthermore President Christodoulides expressed his satisfaction to Starmer, as the Cypriot President is “the first EU member state leader to meet with the British PM after the historic agreement with the EU,” following the visits of the European Commission President and the European Council President to the UK.

The two also discussed the relationship between the EU and the UK, especially considering that Cyprus will assume the EU Council Presidency on January 1, 2026.

This was the third meeting between President Christodoulides and Prime Minister Starmer since that latter’s appointment in July 2024, highlighting the excellent state of bilateral relations, as noted by the Presidency. This meeting followed Starmer’s visit to Cyprus in December 2024, the first by a British Prime Minister in 53 years.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.