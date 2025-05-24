President proposed joint meeting with Tatar in Holguín’s presence, Cyprus Spokesman says

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has conveyed his readiness to hold a joint meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the presence of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday after Christodoulides’ meeting with Holguín. A second meeting between Christodoulides and Holguín is scheduled for next week, he added.

He also said that during their one-on-one meeting on Saturday morning, Christodoulides and Holguín discussed both substantive issues and the implementation of the six points agreed at the informal meeting, in a broader format, that took place in Geneva.

Speaking after the 90-minute meeting, the Spokesman said that Holguín’s reappointment by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reflects the latter’s personal commitment to reviving negotiations on the Cyprus issue. He added that the government’s political will and its initiatives to support of the Secretary-General’s efforts are recognized internationally.

He noted that Cyprus is at a critical juncture, following the multilateral meeting in March and ahead of another one set to take place in July. He recalled that three decisions were taken during the March meeting in Geneva: Holguín’s appointment, the initiation of discussions on six thematic areas and preparations for the July multilateral conference.

“In this context, the President discussed our constructive stance, initiatives, and proposals with Ms. Holguín,” Letymbiotis said.

July conference aimed at restarting Cyprus negotiations

He noted that the July multilateral meeting must serve as a springboard for the resumption of the negotiations. “That is the set goal,” he noted, highlighting Holguín’s role in the lead-up to that meeting.

Letymbiotis welcomed Holguín’s extended stay on the island, saying that frequent and intensive meetings are beneficial. “She will remain in Cyprus until next Saturday and will hold another meeting with the President,” he confirmed.

Referring to Christodoulides’ proposal for a joint meeting with Tatar in Holguín’s presence, the Spokesman said, that “we await developments following her meeting with Mr. Tatar this coming Monday.”

Holguín’s program, he said, also includes visits abroad, to Ankara, Athens, London, and Brussels. He made special mention of the recent appointment of Johannes Hahn as the EU’s Special Envoy for the Cyprus issue, stressing the potentially catalytic role the EU can play, especially given the linkage between EU-Turkey relations and the Cyprus problem.

Asked whether the July conference will deal only with confidence-building measures (CBMs), as Holguín appeared to suggest, Letymbiotis clarified that the government expects substantive issues to be addressed as well.

“That is precisely what we are working toward. The composition of the multilateral meeting allows for such discussions, and in fact, substantive matters were discussed today between the President and Ms. Holguín,” he said.

He emphasized that Holguín’s core mission is to prepare the ground so that the July multilateral conference can become a springboard for the resumption of negotiations. “Progress in the six thematic areas agreed in March will give us a positive momentum,” he added.

While he refrained from specifying the substantive issues that were discussed, Letymbiotis said the discussion was “sincere and constructive.” Asked specifically whether topics such as security and guarantees were addressed, he said that there was a detailed exchange of views on several core issues, and the President laid out the Greek Cypriot side’s positions clearly.

Joint meeting awaits confirmation

Letymbiotis said that after Holguín’s meeting with Tatar on Monday, another meeting with Christodoulides is scheduled.

“We are also awaiting confirmation on whether a joint meeting between the President and Mr. Tatar with Ms. Holguín will take place,” he added.

Asked why the President seeks another meeting with Tatar despite that fact that, as he said, the last one did not meet expectations, Letymbiotis replied: “We will continue to seek such meetings. Dialogue is necessary for progress on the six agreed areas.”

On Tuesday, Holguín is expected to meet with Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou.

Asked whether any progress is expected on the issue of crossing points during Holguín’s visit, and whether the six points agreed in March must be resolved before the July meeting, Letymbiotis said this is not a precondition. “However, progress on those points would help build positive momentum,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether Holguín expressed optimism about the resumption of talks, Letymbiotis said the fact that the process is moving forward—despite initial skepticism—demonstrates that the UN and its Secretary-General believe a resumption is entirely feasible. The March meeting set concrete next steps, and Holguín’s appointment confirms this belief, he added.

Progress on restoration of cemeteries and demining efforts

According to CNA sources, progress has been made on confidence-building measures (CBMs) related to the restoration of cemeteries and demining efforts, while consultations are underway to determine a mutually convenient date for the informal expanded meeting on the Cyprus issue, planned for July.

Well-informed sources indicated that efforts are ongoing to identify a date suitable for all parties.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.