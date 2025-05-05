President of Greece to meet Cyprus President in Nicosia on Wednesday

President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, will meet on Wednesday with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, who will pay a three-day visit to Cyprus, his first visit abroad since assuming office.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of President Christodoulides, a statement from the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus says.

President Tasoulas will arrive at the Presidential Palace on the afternoon of May 7, where he will be officially welcomed.

The two Presidents will have a private meeting, during which President Christodoulides will award President Tasoulas the Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III.

Extended talks between the delegations of the two countries will follow, and then the two Presidents will make statements to the press.

In the evening, the President of the Republic will host an official dinner in honor of President Tasoulas, at the Presidential Palace.

On May 8, the President of the Hellenic Republic will visit Nicosia City Hall, where he will be welcomed by Mayor Charalambos Prountzos.

Afterwards, President Tasoulas, together with President Christodoulides, will visit the buffer zone.

Greek President will visit the ELDYK army camp in Malounda and then the “Imprisoned Graves” where he will lay a wreath.

Later, President Tasoulas will be received by Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus.

Then he will meet with the President of the House, Annita Demetriou, and address the Plenary, in the presence of President Christodoulides.

On May 9, President Tasoulas will visit the Makedonitissa Tomb and will lay a wreath. Before departing he will hold separate meetings with organized groups and leaders of parliamentary parties.