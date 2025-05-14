14-05-2025 15:54

President expresses readiness to work closely with EU Special Envoy for the Cyprus problem

Photograph: GAETAN CLAESSENS

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, has expressed his readiness to cooperate closely with the EU Special Envoy for the Cyprus problem, supporting his work in the context of the effort to resume the Cyprus negotiations and solve the Cyprus problem.

In a written statement, the President says that the solution to the Cyprus problem is not only a matter for Cyprus, it is a matter for Europe itself, and welcomes “with great satisfaction” the appointment of the European Union Special Envoy for the Cyprus issue, Johannes Hahn, by the European Commission. He notes that this “is a move of fundamental importance that confirms, in the clearest possible way, the EU’s determination and commitment to play a leading role in the resumption of talks, on the basis of the agreed framework, the EU’s principles and values and the European acquis”.

This decision, he points out, “is not the result of a momentary conjuncture. It is the fruit of coordinated diplomatic efforts, a persistent and consistent strategy, which from the very beginning we have methodically, seriously and reliably set at the highest European level”.

It is the immediate result, the President adds, of the important Conclusions of the European Council of June 2023 and April 2024, as well as from the joint letter of the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council to the UN Secretary-General in March 2025.

He expresses his gratitude to the President of the European Commission for “the decisive role and the firm cooperation that contributed to this strategically important decision”.

The fact, he points out, that the European Union is taking this important step, amidst complex geopolitical developments, is an indication of the importance it attaches to the resolution of the Cyprus problem in a manner that is fully consistent with the European acquis, the principles and values of the EU.

“I am ready, to work closely with the new EU Special Envoy, who will report directly to the President of the European Commission, supporting his work in the context of the effort to restart negotiations and resolve the Cyprus problem” the President says, noting that Johannes Hahn is an experienced European politician, with a long presence in important positions and a deep knowledge of European issues, but also of our region in particular.

“Cyprus is part of Europe. And the European Union, today, is making a decisive step towards playing its rightful role. An even more active and strengthened role, with political will and with strategic presence. At the heart of developments, at the side of its Member State, at the side of Cyprus. Because the solution of the Cyprus problem is not only a matter for Cyprus, it is a matter for Europe itself”, he concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.