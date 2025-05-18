President congratulates P. Kontides on success at world sailing championship

The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, congratulated Pavlos Kontides in a written statement on Saturday for the second place that the Cypriot sailor achieved at the world sailing championship in China.

According to President Christodoulides, “once again, our champion Pavlos Kontides has made all Cypriots proud with his latest tremendous success, this time at the world sailing championship in China.”

“Pavlos Kontides has once again raised Cyprus to the highest podium places, this time at the world sailing championship held in Qingdao, China. Pavlos Kontides’ success is tremendous for him and for our country. On behalf of the State and the Cypriot people, I express my warmest congratulations and gratitude for the joy and pride that Pavlos and his coaching team have once again given us,” he noted.