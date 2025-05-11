President Christodoulides received Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived on Saturday morning at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia where she was welcomed by President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides.

Metsola is paying Cyprus a working visit at the invitation of President Christodoulides on the occasion of Europe Day and ahead of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, during the first six months of 2026.

The President of the Republic welcomed Metsola at the Presidential Palace where a tete-a-tete meeting of the two Presidents is taking place.

After the meeting between Metsola will visit the House of Representatives, where a meeting with the House President Annita Demetriou is set to take place.