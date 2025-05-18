President Christodoulides presents €660 million worth of projects for Limassol

Limassol is proof that Cyprus can look to the future with optimism, said the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, referring on Saturday to projects and interventions totalling more than €660 million during the presentation of the Government’s comprehensive strategy for Limassol district.

In the presence of 12 members of the Council of Ministers, MPs, and all the local authorities, President Christodoulides said that Limassol is the heart of economic progress and development, shipping, technology companies, a modern multicultural centre, which, despite the many challenges of development, has not lost its Cypriot identity.

“I truly believe that Limassol is proof that Cyprus can look to the future with optimism,” he noted, adding that, along with its great prospects, Limassol faces challenges arising from this rapid development, such as the high cost of living, the housing issue, which mainly affects young people, and traffic congestion.

He emphasized that the State and local authorities must work together to address any challenges in a holistic and decisive manner, noting that the Government’s broader strategy is to develop policies in collaboration with the local community and citizens.

Overall, President Christodoulides announced initiatives regarding SMEs and tech companies, housing and infrastructure, as well as health and education, while also highlighting the intention to host 15 informal ministerial meetings in the city during the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.