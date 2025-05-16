President Christodoulides in Tirana for European Political Community Summit

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, is participating on Friday in the European Political Community Summit held in Tirana, Albania.

A Presidency press release said during the Summit of the European Political Community, President Christodoulides will participate in roundtable discussions and make an intervention on the topic, entitled “Open Europe with Secure Borders.”

On the sidelines of the Summit, the President of the Republic will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, focusing on the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU and Albania’s accession process.

He returns home later this evening.

The President is accompanied by Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President, Doros Venezis, and officials.