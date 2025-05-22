President Christodoulides concludes Friday two – day working visit to Finland

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who is on a working visit to Finland, will hold separate meetings on Friday with the Prime Minister and the President of the Finnish Parliament.

According to a press release from the Presidency, President Christodoulides will visit the Finnish Parliament building in the morning, where he will sign the guest book and meet with the President of the Finnish Parliament, Jussi Halla-aho.

Later, he will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, at the Prime Minister’s Office, before departing for Cyprus.

President Christodoulides and his entourage are scheduled to return to Cyprus on Friday afternoon.