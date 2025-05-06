Positive meeting at Park Road Leisure Centre in Haringey on Lido provision

The council is investing over £3.6m in the next year to improve leisure facilities and buildings after it inherited a backlog of maintenance and repairs when bringing Park Road, Tottenham Green Leisure Centre and Broadwater Farm Community Centre back under its direct control in October 2024.

Cllr Arkell and colleagues listened carefully to concerns and issues raised during the meeting, where communications and engagement, lane availability, maintenance and upkeep issues, lido opening hours, planned improvements and pool temperatures were among the key themes up for discussion.

The highly anticipated cover for the very popular lido at Park Road is due to be installed between Tuesday 10 June 2025 and Friday 13 June 2025. Preparatory works to the electrics and grounds will take place in the week prior to the installation of the lido cover (Monday 2 June-Sunday 8 June 2025)

