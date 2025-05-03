Police looking to speak to man in relation to Islington rape

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they wish to speak to following a reported rape on Dame Street, Islington on Friday, 28 March.

The man is described as Black with a slim build, in his late 20s.

He was captured on CCTV wearing all black clothing.

Detective Constable Stephanie Knight from the Met’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team in north London said:

“We have released this image today with the hope that someone will recognise this man. If you do, you must let us know who he is.

“Take a careful look and get in touch via 101, quoting 481/28MAR. The smallest bit of information could prove vital in the investigation. If you do see him, please do not approach and call the police on 999.”

The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

The investigation continues.