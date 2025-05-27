Police appeal for witnesses following woman’s death in Islington

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a woman on a bus in Islington—who later died in hospital—are appealing for witnesses as they examine whether a number of alleged incidents may be linked to her death.

The appeal comes eight weeks after 51-year-old Nuala Mills collapsed while travelling on the route 254 bus towards Holloway Road at approximately 11:15hrs on Saturday, 29 March.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Nuala was taken to hospital in critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical staff, she died on Monday, 31 March.

Later that day, two men—aged 52 and 49—were arrested on suspicion of common assault and battery in connection with the incident. They were released on bail the following day, and enquiries continue.

Detectives are also investigating a separate alleged altercation near Highbury and Islington Underground Station, believed to have occurred between Wednesday, 19 March, and Friday, 21 March, to assess whether it may be connected to Nuala’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Kearney, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We are working to understand the full circumstances of Nuala’s death, and there are still key questions to be answered.

“We are keeping an open mind and exploring a number of possible explanations. Nuala was known to frequent the Holloway Road area, and there may be other incidents we are not yet aware of.

“If you live, work, or regularly travel through the area, please think back—did you see anything concerning involving Nuala?

“We’re also keen to speak with anyone who knew Nuala and hasn’t yet spoken to police. You can contact us directly, or speak anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2689/31MAR, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.