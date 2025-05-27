Police appeal for urgent help to find missing vulnerable man

Officers are appealing for assistance to help find a vulnerable 35-year-old man who has been missing for two days.

Bashir Marhoon, from Russell Square, Camden, was last seen by his carers at his home, on Saturday, 24 May at 18:00hrs.

Police are becoming increasingly worried about his safety due to the challenges Bashir has with day-to-day tasks.

Bashir is 5’8, of medium build, with black hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a navy baseball style shirt, with a red image on the front, dark navy jogging bottoms and black trainers.

He walks with a limp and is known to sometimes engage with strangers, though lacks the capacity to understand fully what he may be doing.

Officers believe he may be travelling across London using public transport. He has an Oyster card and is fascinated with public transport.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur from the Met’s Central North Command said: “We are very worried about Bashir’s safety and would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact police. Please approach Bashir with care as he may be confused and suffers with learning difficulties.

“Bashir’s family are understandably incredibly concerned.

“Local officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in an effort to trace him and we are now turning to the public for help. Please get in touch if you have seen Bashir.

“As time passes we are growing increasingly anxious about his welfare.”

Bashir’s mum, Faridah, said: “We are very worried as he is very vulnerable and often rides the trains and buses to the end of the journey.

“We urgently need the public’s help to find him. Please take a look at these images we are making public today and get in touch with the police if you have any information.”

If you see Bashir, please call 999 providing the reference 5841/24MAY.

If you believe you have seen him in the past two days, or have any other information about his whereabouts, please call 101 providing the same reference.

