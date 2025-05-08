Police appeal for information after death of a man in Soho

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man fell from height in Brewer Street, Soho during the early hours of Saturday, 3 May.

Officers were called to a residential property in Brewer Street at 02:02hrs that morning. Despite the best efforts of first responders, 22-year-old Ryley Harbord sadly died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexpected and is under investigation at this stage.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Ryley on the evening of Friday 2, May to come forward. They are particularly interested in hearing from those who had contact with him between 19:00hrs on Friday and 02:00hrs on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anne Linton, who is leading the investigation, said:

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Ryley’s family as they come to terms with this tragic loss. This is an unimaginably difficult time for them.

“Soho was bustling at the start of a Bank Holiday, which means there is a likelihood someone saw or spoke to Ryley. If this is you, you may hold really important information that helps us piece together the circumstances surrounding Ryley’s death and we would ask you to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 721/03MAY25, or if you wish to remain anonymous go through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

