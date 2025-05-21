PM meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus

The Prime Minister hosted President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus for a short meeting in Downing Street during his visit to London.

The leaders began by reflecting on the Prime Minister’s historic visit to Cyprus in December and welcomed the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK-EU Summit earlier in the week, and thanked President Christodoulides for his support in resetting the relationship between the UK and Europe.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.