Participation in EU entails complying with its principles says Cyprus House President

No third country can participate in the structure of Europe if it does not comply with the principles and values of the EU, and EU’s security must be based on unity, principles and consistency, said House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou addressing on Monday the debate on the Future of Europe at the Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of the EU member states, in Budapest.

Demetriou stressed that unconditional respect for international law must always prevail over the policy of double standards, adding that invasion is invasion and occupation is occupation and international law must be applied to all countries, without allowing deviations because otherwise the credibility of the EU would be damaged, a House of Representatives press release said here today.

She referred to the war in Ukraine and Gaza, the crisis in the Middle East, the international action of the US, but also the ongoing Turkish occupation of Cyprus and noted that at the critical crossroads at which the EU finds itself, active action and unity are required.

The President of the Parliament underlined that no future European security structure can be complete as long as an EU member state remains under foreign military occupation.

According to the press release, on the sidelines of the Conference, Demetriou held separate bilateral meetings with the President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ana Brnabić and the President of the House of Representatives of Luxembourg Claude Wiseler.

During the meeting with Brnabić, the President of the Parliament expressed her gratitude on the firm positions Serbia has on the Cyprus issue and pointed out that Cyprus’ position on the Kosovo issue is clear.

She underlined that the legalisation of illegalities cannot be allowed. Brnabić thanked Demetriou for the position of the Republic of Cyprus’s authorities on Kosovo and more recently during the relevant discussions at the Council of Europe. The two Presidents agreed to strengthen their cooperation with further exchanges at the parliamentary level.

During the meeting with Wiseler, they discussed the friendly relations between the two countries were reaffirmed and the importance of cooperation and development of common synergies between the small EU states for the resolution of the various issues of concern, the press release concludes.