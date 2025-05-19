Paphos FC officially crowned champions for first time in their history

The 2024–2025 Cyprus League by Stoiximan concluded on Sunday evening with Paphos FC officially crowned champions for the first time in their history. The title was awarded following the team’s 2–0 home victory over AEK Larnaca at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium.

The championship trophy was presented by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, in the presence of Cyprus Football Association (CFA) President Giorgos Koumas, CFA Vice President Philippos Georgiou, and CFA General Manager Anthoulis Mylonas.

Paphos FC finished the season with 82 points, achieving 26 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses. Across both phases of the championship, the team scored 67 goals and conceded 21.

Paphos FC becomes the 12th different club to win the Cypriot First Division Championship and notably, the first-ever team from the Paphos District to clinch the title. They are also the fifth different champion in the last five seasons, following Omonia Nicosia (2021), Apollon Limassol (2022), Aris Limassol (2023), and APOEL (2024).

Last year, Paphos FC secured their first major trophy by winning the Coca-Cola Cup and are set to compete in the final again this Saturday, once more facing AEK at GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

In the final match day of the second phase of the league, Aris Limassol defeated Apollon 3–2, while Omonia Nicosia achieved a victory over APOEL with 2–1.

APOEL striker Youssef El-Arabi finished as the league’s top scorer with 13 goals.

During the post-match celebrations at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, President Christodoulides, who attended the match, reflected on the significance of the moment.

“Tonight is a celebration for Paphos, for sport, and for Cyprus.”

The President also praised the atmosphere and community spirit at the stadium. “What stands out from today, and from every Paphos match, is seeing families together, children, grandparents, everyone. This is the greatest victory for sport”, he said

Finally, President Christodoulides announced the immediate launch of a tender for the complete renovation of the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, marking a new era for football infrastructure in the region.