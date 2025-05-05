Pafos Cypriot Football League Champions

Pafos F.C. won the Cypriot First Division Championship for the first time in the club’s history on Sunday, after defeating Aris 4-0 at “Stelios Kyriakides” stadium, in Pafos, for the eighth matchday of the Cyprus League by Stoiximan play-offs.

Juan Carlos Carcedo’s team reached 78 points, leaving Alexei Spilevski’s team at 71 points.

The goals of the match for the “blues” were scored by Correa (9′), Dragomir (37′), Zairo (51′) and Orsic (82′).

Sunday’s victory was the 25th for Pafos F.C. in 34 matches, reaching 78 points compared to Aris’ 71.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) says in a press release that Pafos F.C. became the 12th different team to win the A’ Division Championship and the first team from the Pafos district to be crowned Champion.

It is also noted that Pafos F.C. becomes the 5th different A’ Division Champion in the last five years (2021 Omonia Nicosia, 2022 Apollon, 2023 Aris, 2024 APOEL).

The first champion was Trust Youth Union in 1935, while titles were also won by APOEL (29), Omonia (21), Anorthosis (13), AEL (6), Apollon (4), Olympiacos (3), EPA (3), Pezoporikos (2), Çetinkaya (1) and Aris (1).